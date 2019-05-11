Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELIODORO (LOLO) BANDA. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

HELIODORO (LOLO) BANDA Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home A little boy named Heliodoro (Lolo) Banda was born on July 3, 1940, the happier of his childhood experiences would be of friendships and baseball games with the neighborhood kids and unknowingly meeting his future wife. He entered the Army at the age of 17, receiving his parachutist badge with the 82nd Airborne Infantry. Upon returning home to Harlingen he was reacquainted with a goofy little girl now grown into a beautiful young woman, Josephine. There couldn't have been a more beautiful couple. After a time of courtship, they were married in September 1962 and promptly moved to Kennewick, Washington with his cousin and her family. Their first child, Nelda was then born in 1963; it wouldn't be for another 15 years before their second child, James was born, the two being the greatest joys of his life. As a father he was a disciplinarian, teacher and supportive parent. As grandfather, it was all about the fun and excitement of being a grandfather to both Collin and Kayla. His other loves included fishing and camping, parties, music, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys and the more people to share in those things with him the better. Lolo was a good friend, father and husband. He will be missed by many and loved always. A service with a reception to follow will be held on May 13, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 520 S. Garfield Street, Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

