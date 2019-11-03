Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY CHARLES WILLOUGHBY REV. WALE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REV. HENRY CHARLES WILLOUGHBY WALE April 6,1922- October 18, 2019 Henry was born in Ajmer, India to British parents, where his father was an assistant surgeon for those working on the railroad. He had many stories of the years that he went to boarding school (starting at age 5) in the cooler hill country. The family went back to England when he was 14. He finished high school there, and then enlisted in the British Navy in 1941 (WWII). He was given the rank of Ensign, and was a coder. At the beginning of 1943, he transferred to the Canadian Navy (the pay was better!). He was assigned as a radio mechanic on a small Corvette ship, the Algoma. The Algoma crisscrossed the North Atlantic many times with other Corvettes, in convoy formation escorting the slow Merchant Marine ships. Americans who saw the tiny Corvettes half submerged, at work in the North Atlantic wondered why their crews did not get submarine pay. After victory in May of 1946, Henry was released from the Navy onto Canadian shores. With his best buddy they "really had a good time, traveling; went out dancing we were both looking (for girls)." He settled for a while at the YMCA in Vancouver where as social director, he planned a dance with the YWCA which is where he met Betty Robinson. Not only did he ask if he could call her by her given name, Elizabeth, but he married her! They shared almost 68 years together until her death in 2017. Henry was a Baptist pastor for many years serving in churches across Canada and in Seattle. In 1972, he switched careers to train as a Protestant Chaplain, working mainly at Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk, California. He enjoyed working there, and didn't fully retire until he was in his early 80's! Henry was Dad to Catherine (Dave), Rosemary (Jim) and Rebekah (Richard); beloved Grandpa to Jeremiah (Jen), Danielle, Madeleine (Ken), Robbie, Rick (Stacy), Michael (Laura), Michelle (Daryl); and Great-Grandpa to 10 wonderful children. Home for the final 2 years of his life was in West Richland, first with family and then at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland. Henry had Alzheimer's, and GA provided him with a pleasant and caring home with many loving staff people. His favorite activities were walking with family along the river, dancing, and going for a ride in anyone's car! Henry passed quietly and gently, to his forever home with His Savior in Heaven on October 18 th , at Cathy and Dave's West Richland home. "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in MeAnd f I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:1,3

REV. HENRY CHARLES WILLOUGHBY WALE April 6,1922- October 18, 2019 Henry was born in Ajmer, India to British parents, where his father was an assistant surgeon for those working on the railroad. He had many stories of the years that he went to boarding school (starting at age 5) in the cooler hill country. The family went back to England when he was 14. He finished high school there, and then enlisted in the British Navy in 1941 (WWII). He was given the rank of Ensign, and was a coder. At the beginning of 1943, he transferred to the Canadian Navy (the pay was better!). He was assigned as a radio mechanic on a small Corvette ship, the Algoma. The Algoma crisscrossed the North Atlantic many times with other Corvettes, in convoy formation escorting the slow Merchant Marine ships. Americans who saw the tiny Corvettes half submerged, at work in the North Atlantic wondered why their crews did not get submarine pay. After victory in May of 1946, Henry was released from the Navy onto Canadian shores. With his best buddy they "really had a good time, traveling; went out dancing we were both looking (for girls)." He settled for a while at the YMCA in Vancouver where as social director, he planned a dance with the YWCA which is where he met Betty Robinson. Not only did he ask if he could call her by her given name, Elizabeth, but he married her! They shared almost 68 years together until her death in 2017. Henry was a Baptist pastor for many years serving in churches across Canada and in Seattle. In 1972, he switched careers to train as a Protestant Chaplain, working mainly at Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk, California. He enjoyed working there, and didn't fully retire until he was in his early 80's! Henry was Dad to Catherine (Dave), Rosemary (Jim) and Rebekah (Richard); beloved Grandpa to Jeremiah (Jen), Danielle, Madeleine (Ken), Robbie, Rick (Stacy), Michael (Laura), Michelle (Daryl); and Great-Grandpa to 10 wonderful children. Home for the final 2 years of his life was in West Richland, first with family and then at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland. Henry had Alzheimer's, and GA provided him with a pleasant and caring home with many loving staff people. His favorite activities were walking with family along the river, dancing, and going for a ride in anyone's car! Henry passed quietly and gently, to his forever home with His Savior in Heaven on October 18 th , at Cathy and Dave's West Richland home. "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in MeAnd f I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:1,3 Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close