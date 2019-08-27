Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY RAYMOND (RAY) DERANLEAU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENRY RAYMOND (RAY) DERANLEAU Henry Raymond (Ray) Deranleau, 94, died Thursday, August 22'nd, 2019 in Pasco, WA. He was born in Genesiee, ID on September 9, 1924. Although he was born in Idaho, his family moved to Richland WA in the late 1920's where they farmed 33 acres in the North Richland area. His adolescent years were spent working, learning values and responsibilities during the depression, hunting, fishing and getting into a little mischief every now and then but uliimately enjoying life. He attended Richland schools and graduated in 1942 then farmed with his father until he joined the Army. He was a veteran of WWII serving on the European Front with the 88'th Chemical/Mortar Division and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in the combat zone. When he returned from the war, he began work in the Hanford area, married his childhood sweetheart Alice and started a family. Having lived in the Richland community for the better part of 90 years Ray was active civically within the community and proudly served as a troop leader for Boy Scouts. He worked as a Teamster for many years at Hanford ultimately becoming a Business Agent that would help all to resolve problems both at and away from work. Ray's family was of upmost importance to him as he was proud of all "their doings" no-matter the significance. He will be forever remembered for his incredible sense of humor and making people around him laugh. He was predeceased by his son Charles Deranleau and survived by his wife, Alice Deranleau; his son Dan Deranleau and wife Toni, his grandchildren children Jill Mix and husband Andy, Mary-Jane Hanson, Julie Donato and her husband Chris, Danny Deranleau and his wife Nicole, Sylvia Pisco and her Husband Jake, Desiree Deranleau and her fiancé Al, Nick Deranleau, Anna Manning and husband Dan, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to in his name

