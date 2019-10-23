Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY WILLIAM FRANCIS O'LEARY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

HENRY WILLIAM FRANCIS O'LEARY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Henry William Francis O'Leary, 76 of Kennewick passed away peacefully on October 19. Bill was born in 1943 in Dobbs Ferry, New York to Henry and Marie (Medisch) O'Leary. After graduating from High School, he joined the U.S. Army where he served three years (Sp4 Sharpshooter, Marksman). In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Florence Regina Ann (Bartels). Most of their married life, they lived in Kennewick, Washington, where Bill was a pipe-fitter for over 25 years and a member of UA Local 598 Plumbers and Steamfitters (better known to them as "Dude"). Bill was a loving Husband, Father, Grand- father, Great-Grandfather and Friend. He loved fishing and hunting and tinkering in his shop. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Florence; sons, Shane O'Leary (Kelly), Darren O'Leary (Sheryl); sisters, Jo Brinkerhoff and Mitzi Werner; Grandsons, Eric Smith, Ryan Jones and Chase O'Leary; Granddaughters, Shaleen O'Leary, Kayla Ball and Chelsi Arriaga and ten great-grandchildren all who filled his life with great joy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; son, Heath and daughter, Tamara. Mass will be held on October 29 at 10:00 a.m. Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Kennewick with grave side burial and reception following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Rosary will be October 28 @ 6:00 p.m. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice House for the tender care and support they provided. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

