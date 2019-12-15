Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERSHEL DON GRIGGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERSHEL DON GRIGGS Einan's at Sunset Hershel Don Griggs, 78, passed away peacefully on 12/10/2019 in Richland,WA where he lived for the past 52 years. Hershel was born to Esther and Jasper Griggs on 5/25/1941 in Castleford, ID where he grew up in the middle of a large loving family. Hershel graduated from Idaho State University with a BS in Chemistry and Master in Teaching- Geology and pursued a teaching career sparked by his love for the sciences. Teaching science introduced him to his true passion for developing young minds and hearts as he later pursued a career as an assistant principal, counselor, principal and eventually education professor before he retired. As a young man, he loved playing basketball, hunting and pulling pranks on his siblings. He later developed a love for gardening fueled by his experience growing up on a farm, and supporting his daughters in sports and eventually being an avid fan of the Tri-City Americans hockey team, Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks. Hershel married his high school sweetheart, Kris and built a family of three daughters. In 1986, he married Theresa, the love of his life, and joyously added two additional daughters to his family. Hershel is survived by his wife, Theresa, his daughters, Deb, Trena, Amy and April, his brother Jim and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Hershel is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Raymond, Reva, Onel, Dorothy, JD, Jerry and Glenda, and his daughter Trisha. Celebration of Life will be held 3/7/2020 at a place to be determined. For more information, please reach out to 'Hershel Griggs Life Celebration' Facebook event or https://facebook.com/ events/2446512332143714/?ti=icl. In lieu of flowers, Hershel has asked that people donate in the name of 'Hershel Griggs, Past Educator' to the ASB (Associated Student Body) of Badger Mountain Elementary, Chief Joseph Middle School or any other ASB of your choice with the funds to be explicitly used for music, art or athletic programs. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

