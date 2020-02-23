Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hershel Griggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERSHEL GRIGGS Hershel Griggs, 78, passed away peacefully on 12/10/2019 in Richland WA where he lived for the past 52 years. Teaching science introduced him to his true passion for developing young minds and hearts as he later pursued a career as an assistant principal, counselor, principal and eventually education professor before he retired. Celebration of Life will be held 3/7/2020 with a service at Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow the service at Events at Sunset 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland. In lieu of flowers, Hershel has asked that people donate in the name of 'Hershel Griggs, to the ASB of Badger Mountain Elementary, Chief Joseph Middle School or any other ASB to be used for music, art or athletic programs.

HERSHEL GRIGGS Hershel Griggs, 78, passed away peacefully on 12/10/2019 in Richland WA where he lived for the past 52 years. Teaching science introduced him to his true passion for developing young minds and hearts as he later pursued a career as an assistant principal, counselor, principal and eventually education professor before he retired. Celebration of Life will be held 3/7/2020 with a service at Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow the service at Events at Sunset 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland. In lieu of flowers, Hershel has asked that people donate in the name of 'Hershel Griggs, to the ASB of Badger Mountain Elementary, Chief Joseph Middle School or any other ASB to be used for music, art or athletic programs. Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close