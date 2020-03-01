HERSHEL GRIGGS Hershel Griggs, 78, passed away peacefully on 12/10/2019 in Richland WA where he lived for the past 52 years. Teaching science introduced him to his true passion for developing young minds and hearts as he later pursued a career as an assistant principal, counselor, principal and eventually education professor before he retired. Celebration of Life will be held 3/7/2020 with a service at Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow the service at Events at Sunset 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland. In lieu of flowers, Hershel has asked that people donate in the name of 'Hershel Griggs, to the ASB of Badger Mountain Elementary, Chief Joseph Middle School or any other ASB to be used for music, art or athletic programs.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020