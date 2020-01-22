Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 1726 15th Street Gulfport , MS 39501 (228)-865-0090 Visitation 10:00 AM Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 1726 15th Street Gulfport , MS 39501 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 1726 15th Street Gulfport , MS 39501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLY ANN ADAMS- SHERMAN, LCDR Holly Ann Adams- Sherman, LCDR, United States Navy, Retired, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie G. Sherman (2007). Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Anthony M. (Tony) Sherman of Gulf- port, MS and a daughter, Lisa Grayum (Travis) and a granddaughter , Finley Mae all of Bartlett, TN. She is also survived by her parents, Les and Gerry Adams; sisters Wendy, Lanette, Dawn (Erick), and Trudi (Brian) all of Washington state. She also had numerous, loving nieces and nephews and extended family and friends who mourn her loss. Holly was born in Kennewick, Washington on May 9, 1954 and was of the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Kennewick High School and Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington with a degree in art education. In 1981 she joined the United States Navy with assignments in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Adak, Alaska; Washington DC; Macon, Georgia; Stuttgart, Germany; Little Creek, Virginia; and again in Washington, DC. In 1986, while stationed in Adak, Alaska she met and married her husband, Tony, who was also a United States Naval Officer. She was a very talented and passionate artist using many and varied media-clay, pencil/charcoal, and paints as well as numerous crafts. Taking advantage of her art education and skills, she taught adult education art classes for many years. She used every opportunity to assist veterans and those less fortunate. Her greatest pride was her family and her service in the United States Navy. Above all else, her favorite title was "Grandma". A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Services will take place at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 1726 15 th Street, Gulfport, MS. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leslie G. Sherman Memorial Fund, West Springfield High School, 6100 Rolling Road, West Springfield, Virginia, 22152. View and sign register book at www.

