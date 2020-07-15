Homer Kissinger

HOMER EVERETT KISSINGER Homer E. Kissinger passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 96 at his home in Richland, Washington. Homer was born August 29, 1923 in Ottawa, Kansas. He served in the Army during World War II, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in action in Europe. He then attended Kansas State University, earning Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Physics, and worked at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC before coming to work at the Hanford laboratories in 1960, where he enjoyed a long career, making many notable contributions to the fields of physics and materials science. He is survived by his sons Alan (Shelley) of Olympia, Don (Mary Sue) of Phoenix, Arizona, Charles (Karen) of San Diego, California and Brian (Cindy) of Spokane, along with ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother Fred and his sister Luetta. Homer was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Jane (Stinebaugh) Kissinger. The family is extremely grateful for the care that Homer received from Nancy, Chris and the other staff at CNS in the last years of his life. Homer will be fondly remembered as a brilliant scientist, a proud veteran, a devoted husband and a loving, inspiring father and grandfather.



