Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532

[ HOWARD MILLER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Howard Ray Miller of Kennewick, Washington, passed away peacefully at his home April 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Howard was born to Frederick J. Miller and Ella B. Miller, on February 18, 1933, in Krem, North Dakota. He grew up on a farm in Hazen, ND with his parents and 9 siblings. He moved from ND settling in Kent, Washington where he met and married Wanda Pearl (Reid) Miller October 18, 1958. They had four children and in 1972 moved the family to the Tri-Cities. He enjoyed fishing and camping through the years with his family, attended Lord of Life Lutheran Church and was a member of his church camping group for many years. Howard was a very accomplished Drywall Worker most of his adult life until retirement. He is survived by his wife Wanda; children Tami (Kevin) Jamie (Scott) and David (Lisa); 16 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren; sister June Prouse, brothers Arlo Miller and Stanley Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, two sisters, and oldest son Craig W. Miller. A private graveside service will be arranged for immediate family and at a later time the family will announce a formal church service to honor and celebrate the life of Howard. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

