Howard Mitchell (Mitch) Routh
July 22, 1952 - September 30, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Howard Mitchell (Mitch) Routh passed away peacefully in Kennewick on Sept. 30. Mitch was born to Wanda and Oliver Routh on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Kennewick, graduating from Kennewick High School in 1970.
Mitch was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed archery and playing guitar. He worked as residential and commercial carpenter, and later started his own contracting business. Mitch spent the last 25 years of his career working for the City of Salem as a Plan Examiner and Building Inspector. After retiring from there, he moved back to Kennewick in 2019.
Mitch is survived by his mother Wanda Routh; his daughter, Melissa Pointer (husband Deron); his brothers Les Lively (wife Mary), and Randy Routh; and his sister Donna Bennett (husband John). Mitch has three grandchildren, Marcus Johnson and Jaden and Naiya Pointer and numerous nieces and nephews, and a close group of lifelong friends.
Mitch was preceded in death by his father Oliver and sister Libbie Kathleen Routh Sanchez.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.