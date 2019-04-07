Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH A. MCELROY. View Sign

HUGH A. MCELROY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Hugh A. McElroy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kadlec hospital in Richland, Washington. Hugh was born in San Bernardino, California on May 16, 1940, to Roy and Edith. Hugh spent most of his life in public service starting with the Forest Service in California, Hugh migrated to Ellensburg, Washington where he continued his public service as a member of the Ellensburg Fire Department. There, he met the love of his life, Judy. Hugh and Judy moved their family to Burbank, Washington in 1975, where they lived until 1989. Hugh and Judy opened their home to over 500 foster children over the years. Hugh continued public service with the Washington State Department of Corrections, he retired in 2005. Hugh was an all-around fun guy, country singer and guitar shredder, especially when it was Johnny Cash. But most all, Hugh, always looked out for the underdog. Hugh always had time for friends and strangers alike. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edith; brothers, Donald and Bert and daughter, Kimmy Kay. Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Judy; brother, Bruce and sister, Faye. Children: Monty, Katrine (Debra), Darcy, Kenny Ray, Nathan, Mike and their families. Hugh was blessed to have the love of many grand-children and great grandchildren near and far. Celebration of Life will be held at Noon, April 10, 2019 at the Pasco Moose Lodge located at 2617 West W Sylvester St., Pasco, Washington. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1608 West Court Street

Pasco , WA 99301

