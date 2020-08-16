1/1
Hugh Leddy
1934 - 2020
HUGH LEDDY 3/25/1934 7/26/2020 Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Hugh passed away at age 86 in the loving presence of his family in Kennewick, Washington. He was the son of Fern Riddle and Thomas Leddy. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years Susan Leddy, daughters Justine Sandoval, Jennifer Willow Murphy and Chandalar Leddy, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and his sister Susan Clutter and her family. He received a flag from the military for his service in the U.S. Air Force. Hugh worked as an audio visual technician for the State of Alaska Rural Television Network for 20 years before retirement. He was a published science fiction and fantasy writer. He began a chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism in Alaska and served as its first Baron of Escalia for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kennewick. His passions included martial arts, reading, photography and Native American history and drumming. A Celebration of Life was held on August 1st in Richland, Washington on the banks of the Columbia River. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the World Wildlife Foundationwwf.org or to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD 77306. For online condolences or to sign the Hugh's tribute wall please visit www.HillcrestFunerals.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
