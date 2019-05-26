Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IDA KATHLEEN (SMOTHERS) LYNCH. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-4962 Send Flowers Obituary

IDA KATHLEEN (SMOTHERS) LYNCH Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Ida Kathleen (Smothers) Lynch on Sunday, May 19th, at the age of 86. Kathleen was born in Ottawa, KS, September 30, 1932, to Glenn Smothers and Vernie (Jones) Smothers. She was the eldest of three sisters, with an elder half-sister. From the age of four, Kath- leen spent the majority of her youth in Sandpoint, ID, with her family. Even though times were tough, and the winters were harsh, the family bond still enabled them to find joy and happiness together. The sisters spent quality time together singing while their mother played piano. Music always played a big part in Kathleen's youth, as it would throughout her life. When Kathleen was in her teens, the family moved to Ephrata, WA, when her father began working for the Grant County PUD. Before finishing school, she met her first husband, Jesse Wayne Hall, of Oklahoma, who had come to Ephrata for work. After what would be by today's standards a brief courtship, the couple married in Nevada. They spent much of their early lives traveling where the job market took them. They were determined to settle in the Northwest near her family and eventually settled in Sunnyside, WA with their three children. They had an additional five children while living in Sunnyside. In 1972, they moved to Grandview, WA, to continue raising their three youngest children. After her marriage ended, Kathleen moved to the Tri-Cities and began working for Mid-Columbia Mental Health doing administrative work. Though she struggled to make ends meet, Kathleen managed to get on her feet and start a new life. In the mid 80's, she met the man that would change her life, Ronald Stanley Lynch, formerly of Naperville, IL, having moved to Richland, WA, in 1950. Ron, having five grown children of his own, worked for Westinghouse, and attended dances on weekends. They met and fell in love, bonding over their mutual love of music, particularly the Dixieland Jazz variety. In 1985, Kathleen and Ronald were married and eventually retired from their jobs to spend the rest of their lives together. They enjoyed traveling to visit family and attend Jazz festivals. They also had individual interests and supported each other in those as well. With two families, they seemed to always be attending birthday parties, sporting events, holiday gatherings, or other celebrations with family and friends. Kathleen was also very involved with the Catholic Church. She volunteered for a variety of charitable causes. Throughout her life in the Catholic faith, she always sang in the church choir. Whether it was a Christmas Mass performance, or just a regular Sunday service, she loved her music and her faith. Kathleen is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Ronald Lynch of Kennewick, (sister) Margaret (Albert) Treiber of Ephrata, (daughters) Cindy (Hall) Rasmusson of Grandview, and Patricia (Hall) Andring and David L. Carter of Pasco, (sons) Tim Hall of Richland, and Dan (Shelby) Hall of Grandview, and (daughter-In-law) Diane (Dobbs) Hall of Kennewick. She is also survived by her step-children Ronna Jo Lynch of Richland, Mickey (George) Rose of Richland, Kerry 'Mike' (Jackie) Lynch of Pasco, Dennis (Jill) Lynch of Graniteville, SC, and Kelly (Lynch) McClendon of Richland. Between both families are a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Vernie, sisters Beverly Bolton and Barbara (Smothers) Himes, first husband Jesse Hall, children Les Hall, Barbara Hall, Glenda Hall, and Paula Hall. Services will be held on Thursday, May 30th, at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick located at 7409 W. Clearwater Ave. A viewing will precede the services at 9:30 am, and a Rosary will be held at 10:00 am. Kathleen will be laid to rest at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside following the church services located at 7800 Van Belle Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick, or . Those wishing to sign Kathleen's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhome

