IDA LAREA HOGAN Einan's at Sunset Ida LaRea Hogan, 83, of Wauconda, WA passed away on March 22, 2019 in East Wenatchee, WA. Ida was born on March 19, 1936 in Salt Lake City, UT. Ida lived in the Tri-City area for 30 plus years. While in the Tri-Cities she worked for the Ben-Franklin Transit as a bus driver. She also attended Christ the King Catholic Church and the Eagles. Ida is survived by her sons, Michael T. Hogan of East Wenatchee and son, Joseph J. Hogan, Jr. of Richland, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Hogan, Sr. Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00pm, noon, followed by her Celebration Life at 1:00pm at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 3, 2019