Ida Mae Romm

September 24, 1923 - October 15, 2020

Burbank, Washington - Ida Mae Romm passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 exactly three weeks after celebrating her 97th birthday. Surrounded by those who loved her, she completed her mortal experience at the home of her daughter, Shelley Anderson of North Las Vegas, Nevada, where she had been living for the past fifteen months. Prior to living with her daughter, she had been a resident of Burbank, WA for over seventy years.

She was born to her parents, Ernest and Ruby Johnson, of Logan, Utah on September 24, 1923. Already having four sons, she was a welcome addition to their family. She would later be followed by three more sons, making them a family of ten. She was born into a strong heritage of pioneers in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After graduating high school, Ida Mae, wanting to stay close to home, attended Utah State Agricultural College. She later applied to the Civil Service and soon found herself working in Sun Valley, Idaho at the U.S. Naval Convalescent Hospital as secretarial support. It was while in Sun Valley that Ida Mae met her husband, Willard John "Bill" Romm who was stationed there with the United States Navy.

Bill Romm and Ida Mae were married in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 7, 1944. After the end of the war and Bill's release from the Navy, they would eventually make their home in Burbank, WA where they lived until they moved into their home located in, what was then, Burbank Heights, in 1955. They were among some of the first families to settle there after Bill completed building their home. Ida Mae and Bill raised their six children in that home where Ida Mae resided until she moved to Las Vegas with her daughter, Shelley. She was loved and honored by her husband for 60 years until he passed away in 2004.

Ida Mae was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She willingly served many people in her church callings and in her family. She possessed compassion, empathy, and a genuine love of people. She had the ability to do what was needed at the time.

In her lifetime, Ida Mae developed relationships with lovely friends, lifelong friends whom she loved. She experienced many dear friends pass on before her and she missed them greatly. She forged friendships with individuals who continued to keep in touch even though she was living in Nevada.

Ida Mae's love and lifelong example will be greatly missed by her surviving children; David (Sandy) Romm of Burbank, WA; Shelley (Kurt) Anderson of Las Vegas, NV; Sandy Lanning of Rockwall, Texas; and Richard (Chris) Romm of Davenport, WA. Ida Mae will also be missed by her 32 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her two younger brothers: Ed (Ruth) Johnson and Richard Johnson as well as her sister-in-law, Shirley High.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willard John Romm; her daughters Kathy (Larry) Hickman and Leslie Kenney and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Romm.

Viewing will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union Street, Kennewick, WA.

Family Graveside Service will commence at 2:15 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

Mueller's Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.





