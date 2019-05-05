Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ILENE E. FREEMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ILENE E FREEMAN September 29, 1938 April 24, 2019 Ilene Elaine Freeman passed away peacefully at home April 24, 2019 in Richland, Washington at the age of 80. She was born in Snohomish, Washington to Martin & Gladys Jacobson on September 29, 1938. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1956, major-ing in Home Economics and Decorating. She attended Washington State College in Pullman, Washington. There she met her husband, Gordon Freeman. They dated for 2 1/2 years before getting married between their Junior & Senior year. They were married for 59 years, 4-months shy of 60 years. She graduated with a BS degree In Home Economics in 1960. We were in the 1st graduating class of Washington State University. We had four children: Craig, Gwen, Eric, and Jay. There are three grandchildren: Kalynn Freeman, Davin Freeman, & Caden Freeman. Ilene was preceded in death by one son, Eric, her parents, Martin & Gladys Jacobson and her three brothers and one sister: Don, Waldo, Orlin, and Ardys. She is survived by her husband, Gordon, sons Craig & Jay, and daughter Gwen. Ilene's professional work was at JC Penney as a Custom Interior Decorator. She really enjoyed this type of work. She also traveled to other JC Penney stores who used her talents. Her greatest passion was as a Prayer Warrior. She was on the Prayer Team at Central United Protestant Church and also at the Healing Rooms of the Tri-Cities. At home she enjoyed making wreaths, beaded jewelry, creative cooking and entertaining. She liked to play cards in her spare time and in her earlier days loved to play duplicate bridge. The Celebration of Life Gathering will be at the Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive in Richland, WA at 11:00 am, Saturday May 18, 2019. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

