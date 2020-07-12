Ilene Mellor

ILENE MAE MELLOR ILENE MAE MELLOR Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory Ilene Mae Mellor, age 91, entered into rest on July 4, 2020 at Prosser Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 21, 1929 in Bolivar, Mississippi to Oliver and Rosa Mae (Pate) Painter. Her father worked as a carpenter and as such the family moved around where her dad could find work. In her youth, Ilene lived in Walker County, Alabama, Benton City, and Bearden, Arkansas before returning to Winston County, Alabama. Ilene married her first husband, Travis Curtis on February 21, 1946 in Winston County, Alabama. In 1960, they moved to Ellensburg and then Mabton in 1964. The marriage ended in divorce and Ilene moved to Prosser in 1968. She married Ross Mellor on November 8, 1974 in Clark County, Nevada and they continued to make their home in Prosser. Ilene enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking and having large family dinners. She and Ross also enjoyed traveling the world. Ilene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Metteer of Prosser and her sons, Billy (Linda) Curtis) and Ricky Curtis of Alabama; son-in-law, Pedro Mendez of Grandview; grandchildren, Toni Stewart, Gary (Sherri) Fatkin, Peter (Michelle) Mendez, Paul Mendez, Stacey Benningfield, Benji Curtis, Amy (Anthony) Curtis, Terri (Brian) Lolley and Brad Curtis; and great- grandchildren, Jessica S tewart, Alexander Fatkin, Samantha Fatkin, Angel Mendez, Gabriel Mendez, Dominic Mendez, Jason Mendez, Austin Mendez, Vincent (Jess) Rauner, Kyle Tinker, Sidney Benningfield, Justin Benningfield, Braxton Curtis, Brilin Curtis, Breanna (Jacob) Pearson, Karley Curtis, Coby Edwards, Kylie Lolley, Alexa Lolley and Boyd Curtis; great-great-grandson, Wyatt Rauner; and many nieces and nephews. Ilene is also survived by her step-children, Gail (Jan) Blair and Bill Mellor all of Prosser; and step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, Jeff (Lynn) Blair and their children, Kooper, Kason, Kampbell and Kambree; Kelly Blair (Matt) LaBounty and their sons, Jacob and Lucas; Lori Blair and her son, Brady Stenberg; Shane (Angela) Mellor and their daughters, Juelcee, Zaelynn and Tayley; Brendon Mellor and Kelli and their children, Micah and Olivia Mellor and Kelli's children, Josh and Samantha Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross on March 11, 2019; daughter, Patricia Mendez; son, Donald Curtis; great-grandsons, Brodie and Bradie Curtis; and sisters, Erice Davis, Marie Magness and Velera Dailey. The family extends their deepest gratitude to two very special people. Dr. Hashmi, thank you for your kindness and compassion in your care of Ilene over the last few years, you pulled her through some difficult and critical times. We were always relieved to see you when you came on duty because we knew you would take time to listen to our concerns and gave Ilene the very best of care. Patti Escobar, thank you for your dedicated and loving care of Ilene. There are not enough words of gratitude and appreciation for the time you graciously spent caring for Ilene. Your sacrifice and the compassion of your family allowed Ilene to spend her last years at home; despite her health issues We will be forever thankful and grateful. Graveside services will be held at Prosser Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com