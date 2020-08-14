INGEBORG GIANGRANDE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ingeborg Giangrande (Ranft) passed away on Saturday, August 8th , at Kadlec Hospital at the age of 85. Inge was born on March 22nd , 1935, to Heinrich and Johanna Ranft in Giessen, Germany. She was a young child during WWII, living in Germany during the worst parts of the war. Inge remained there until she met the love of her life, George Giangrande, while he was in the Army. The couple married in 1952, and moved to New York City in 1955 with their first child, Petra. From there, the young family moved to California where they welcomed their second child, Peter, and shortly after they moved to Richland, WA, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. They welcomed their third child, Michelle, in 1967. Inge worked for ITT (fabrication department), Metalfab Inc. in West Richland, and served as Madam President of Pasco Auxiliary for the F.O.E.. Inge is survived by her three children, Petra Nash (Giangrande), Peter Giangrande, and Michelle Giangrande, 6 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grand-children, her sister Elke Haagen, her brother Michael Ranft, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich and Johanna Ranft, her Husband George Giangrande, her two sisters Rosalinde Przijemski (Ranft) and Hannelore Hofmann (Ranft), and her two brothers Jürgen Ranft and Karl Heinz Ranft. There will be a private service held at Mueller's Desert Lawn Memorial. Inge will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew her. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
