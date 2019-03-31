Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INGRID GOSSELIN. View Sign

INGRID GOSSELIN (1940 - 2019) Einan's at Sunset Ingrid Gosselin, 78, of Kennewick, WA cherished wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Ingrid was born to the late Anton and Margarethe Purr in the South Moravian region of the Czech Republic on August 3, 1940. She was a strong minded and lively child, so much so, that her family nicknamed her "Quicksilver." On December 28, 1957, she married the love of her life, Hugh Gosselin in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. With the wisdom and grace they lived by, Hugh and Ingrid just celebrated 61 years of marriage. In 1958, Ingrid embarked on a great adventure as she moved halfway around the world to put down roots, with Hugh, in Washington. They eventually settled in Tri-Cities where they have happily spent the last 59 years. Ingrid's spirit was generous yet steadfast with fierce devotion to family. This was never more evident than in her work. Ingrid held two jobs in her lifetime; first was as a Montessori teacher with House of Children in Kennewick. After welcoming her daughter Margarethe into the family, she became a business owner and opened Little Munchkins Childcare. For over 45 years, Ingrid was blessed to care for some of the greatest children anyone could ever love. These children's families became a part of the Gosselin family and many of them remain a part of the family to this day. She watched over children of all ages. Oftentimes the children that grew up around her would bring their children into her care once they became parents themselves. Through the years, Ingrid also found joy in hobbies such as hiking, camping, gardening, painting, music, needlework, astronomy and studying ancient history. Ingrid was a champion of our performing arts community, and she was a former long-time member of The Richland Players. Ingrid is survived by her husband Hugh, daughter Margarethe and son-in-law Matthew. She was loved by many, and will be missed by more than she could have ever imagined. The family is especially appreciative of Kadlec Hematology Clinic, Northwest Cancer Clinic and Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Health Care. Her funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made to the Richland Players or Chaplaincy Healthcare. Einan's at Sunset Gardens is in charge of arrangements including an online memorial and guestbook. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

