Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE M. MATHEWS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRENE M. MATHEWS Fountain Hills Irene Mathews, 75, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away peacefully on 6 August 2019. Irene was born September 12, 1943 in San Francisco, CA, to Pearl (Kinman) and Harold Buschke. Irene was the younger sister to twins Carol (Busch-ke) Thomas and Thomas Busch-ke. Irene graduated from Placer High School in Auburn, CA in 1962 and shortly thereafter, met the love of her life, James P. Mathews the best man at her sister's wedding. Jim and Irene married in August 1963 and have shared nearly 56 years of their lives together. They had two children Chris and Carrie and innumerable dogs, cats and other animals over the years. Irene received her Bachelor degree in Business from Sacramento State College and her Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix. She worked in the field of contracts management in the defense and research sectors, and was active in the National Contract Management Association. She began and ended her career at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington, retiring in 2002 after 19 years with the lab. In the 1980s, Irene worked at Goodyear Aerospace in Goodyear, AZ, where she played a significant role in managing contracts to upgrade the radar systems used on the SR-71 Blackbird aircraft. Irene enjoyed working in her garden, camping with her family, singing, dancing, reading, traveling and jigsaw puzzles. Irene is survived by her loving husband, Jim Mathews, daughter Carrie Mathews, son Chris Mathews (Sue Solberg), grandchildren Kelsey

IRENE M. MATHEWS Fountain Hills Irene Mathews, 75, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away peacefully on 6 August 2019. Irene was born September 12, 1943 in San Francisco, CA, to Pearl (Kinman) and Harold Buschke. Irene was the younger sister to twins Carol (Busch-ke) Thomas and Thomas Busch-ke. Irene graduated from Placer High School in Auburn, CA in 1962 and shortly thereafter, met the love of her life, James P. Mathews the best man at her sister's wedding. Jim and Irene married in August 1963 and have shared nearly 56 years of their lives together. They had two children Chris and Carrie and innumerable dogs, cats and other animals over the years. Irene received her Bachelor degree in Business from Sacramento State College and her Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix. She worked in the field of contracts management in the defense and research sectors, and was active in the National Contract Management Association. She began and ended her career at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington, retiring in 2002 after 19 years with the lab. In the 1980s, Irene worked at Goodyear Aerospace in Goodyear, AZ, where she played a significant role in managing contracts to upgrade the radar systems used on the SR-71 Blackbird aircraft. Irene enjoyed working in her garden, camping with her family, singing, dancing, reading, traveling and jigsaw puzzles. Irene is survived by her loving husband, Jim Mathews, daughter Carrie Mathews, son Chris Mathews (Sue Solberg), grandchildren Kelsey Smith and Matthew Smith, and Diana Mathews-Solberg, sisters-in-law Ruth Strickler and Mary Ann Mathews, nieces Linda Buschke and Ann Thomas, and nephews William and Fred Thomas. She will be remembered for her thoughtful, generous spirit, devotion to family and sweet, gentle soul. Donations can be made to the of America. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.