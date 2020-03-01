Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Rausch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRENE ELEANOR RAUSCH Irene Eleanor Rausch was born December 3, 1933 in Matsqui, BC Canada. Irene grew up on the family farm and attended public schools in Abbotsford, Canada. She moved to San Diego at age 19. In 1953, she relocated to the Tri Cities with her family where she lived until passing. She was "happily" married to James "Snappy" Rausch for 52 years. "Though, she be little, she was fierce". She lived a modest and humble life and was immensely loyal. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Her feisty spirit and will (stubbornness) allowed her to live her life independently and fully. Irene was a lifelong Catholic and those values guided her life and family decisions. She worked as a secretary in San Diego and later as a bakery manager at Safeway for 33 years. She retired from Safeway in 1997. She loved shopping at Macy's, going for walks, going to the CBC gym, dancing and sweets. Above all, she loved her family, whom she always provided for and challenged to garner the most out of life. With pride, her son Aron, his wife Becky, her granddaughters Ashley (and husband Keith), Kylie, Kiara, and her great-grandchildren Lauren and Cooper will survive her. Her dear friend and companion Dennis Larson, and two sisters Matilda Belansky, Doreen Paul, and brother Mike Karafa from BC Canada, also survive her. She passed peacefully on January 20, 2020. There will be a "Celebration of Life" gathering at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery on June 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A gathering of family and friends will follow at 130 Henley Drive in Pasco near Pasco GC.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

