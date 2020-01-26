Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRMA ALENE MERCER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRMA ALENE MERCER Born May 20,1922 Died December 3, 2019 at age 97 Our dearest Mother was a pioneer of the Othello area, having moved there in 1948. She was involved throughout her life in the community. Mother and her husband, Johnny, were some of the founding members of the Othello Rodeo Association. She helped to bring Beta Sigma Phi to Othello and helped with the initial set up of the Othello Museum. She served as the Out of Town Chairman, representing Adams County for the Champagne Ball in Spokane. Horse racing and raising registered Quarter Horses and running a small herd of cattle, with her husband, were other passions she enjoyed with her family. She was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) because she was so proud of her heritage and family tree traced back to the revolution. Irma loved traveling and did travel extensively seeing much of the world she took a trip "around the world", visiting Russia, Iran (during the Shah's reign), India, Thailand, Hong Kong and several European countries. She was always very happy to return to good ol' USA and "the ranch". Her greatest achievement and fondest memories were of developing her farm. She enjoyed visiting with the farmers who leased her land, watching the planting of crops in Spring and harvesting in Fall. Her family was most important to her and she attended as many events of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she could in her later years. Her daughters were so proud of her and her accomplishments. She gave her family her complete Love and devotion. Our family was blessed to have had such a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and she will be in all our hearts forever. Irma is survived by her daughters Barbara (Robert) Valentine, Michelle (Terry) Moore, grandchildren Sara (Dave) Glenn of Tri-Cities, Justin (Andrea) Valentine of Spokane, Ryan (Patrice) Valentine of Ferndale, WA, and Michael (Crystal) Moore of Spokane, and 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was interred at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens in Othello with a private family service. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on May 9 th 2020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Othello, WA. Check later for more information at

