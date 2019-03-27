IRVING L. HAMBROOK Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Irving L. Hambrook of Kennewick passed away March 22, 2019 at age 75. Until Irv's retirement, he was a member of carpenters local 1849. Through the years his interests were golfing, Tri-City rummy and riding his motor-cycle. Sur-viving are his wife Virginia "Ginny"; daughters, Ren‚ of Minnesota and Kelli of Kennewick; grandsons: Jimmy (Larissa), Michael, Jesse (Paige), and Jason; one great-granddaughter, Addie; mother, Willa; brothers, Thomas (Lanay), Steve (Daphne) and Sandy, all of Kennewick, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Deward Hambrook; sister, Geraldine Herke and nephew, Carl Herke. Viewing from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm with services beginning at 3:00 pm at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 South Union, Kennewick on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 27, 2019