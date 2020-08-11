1/1
Irving Toback
IRVING TOBACK Irving Toback, 79, originally from Schenectady, New York, passed away on July 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Pasco, WA. Irving was the son of the late Philip Toback and Sadie Toback (Schenectady, New York), and the widower of Hannah Hershkowitz Toback and Arlene Toback. He is survived by three children, six nieces and nephews, and dear friends who deeply cared about him and for him. Irving is also survived by the Brubaker Family, who cared for him as if he were a family member and watched over him when he and Arlene settled into the Tri-Cities area. Throughout the course of his life Irving faced genuine adversity, yet his fighting spirit seemingly carried him through life including his final days on earth. Irving truly loved tending to cows and horses, going to auctions, riding through pastures, sharing stories, eating good steaks, and visiting with friends. More than anything, he loved going to the Brubaker Family gatherings and sharing in their lives and love. A memorial service honoring his life will take place August 15 at 4:00 at the Country Christian Center, Pasco.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
