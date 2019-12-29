Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRWIN ("PEANUITS") FAST Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

IRWIN FAST, JR ("PEANUTS") Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Irwin Fast, Jr, better known as "Peanuts", passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born December 2, 1928, in Kahlotus, WA, the son of Irwin and Flora (Miessemer) Fast. He had seven older brothers and one sister. The family moved in 1936 to Connell, WA, where Peanuts spent his school years. In 1946, the family moved to Pasco, where Peanuts spent his enior year, lettering in three sports. The football team tied Clarkston for the Mythical State Championship, the basketball team won the State Championship, and the baseball team went undefeated in league. Peanuts returned often to Connell to see his old friends and at the 1948 Christmas dance in the old Connell gym, he met the love of his life, Marilynn Biorn. They married March 31, 1950, in Connell where they made their home and raised a family of five children. Throughout the 1950s-60s, he was a perennial baseball all-star in the Legion Town Team league which included Connell, Ritzville, Othello, among others. He was known for his homerun power, once hitting the ball from the southeast corner of the Connell ballpark and sending it flying over the bus garage, an estimated 500 feet, and another monster shot that hit the old Grange Hall building. He later became an ASA Umpire and served on the local board for many years. He was a road-grader operator for Franklin County and in 1972 was transferred to Pasco, where the family established a new home. He was baptized in the LDS Church in 1977 and later was sealed in the Seattle temple to Marilynn and his two youngest children, Shane and Shauna. Peanuts and Marilynn enjoyed camping in the Cle Elum, Roslyn, and Tucannon areas with their children and grandchildren. Peanuts was a friend to all and after retirement he was part of the morning coffee group at Andy's Restaurant. He was an avid fan of Connell and Pasco sports and regularly attended games until he suffered a stroke at age 86. Peanuts was preceded in death by his wife, Marilynn; his parents; his brothers, Donald, Edward ("Buck"), George ("Bud"), Howard, Karl, Richard, and Russell; his sister, Faustina Harter; his son, Mark Fast; his daughter, Shauna Fast Reynoso; and his grandsons, Daniel Todd Nance and Robert Dalton Fast. He is survived by his children, Paula Fast Nance, Brian (Nida) Fast, Shane (Jamie) Fast, and son-in-law Roberto Reynoso; by his grandchildren, Ryan Fast, Jeremy Fast, Heather Fast, Amber Fast, Joshua (Malinda) Beach, Zachary (Jocelyn) Beach, Lucas Beach, Haley (Ani) Das, Andrew (Whitney) Nance, Nathaniel Fast, Carly (Patrick) Lanham, Lisa (Chad) Garcia, Skylar Hamm, and Lael Fast; and by his great-grandchildren, Sarah Ohlemiller; Tianna, Jeremy, Kannon and Kaliana Beach; Hayden Beach; Peyton and Paxton Nance; Keira, Logan, Maddox, and Jace Lanham; and Kelton, Callie, Decker, and Wylder Garcia. The family would like to express their gratitude to James Crow and Jeremy Fast for being Peanuts' caregivers in the last months of his life. Funeral services will be held January 4 th at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2004 N 24 th Ave, Pasco, WA. Burial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. View Cemetery in Connell, WA. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestBruceLee. com

IRWIN FAST, JR ("PEANUTS") Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Irwin Fast, Jr, better known as "Peanuts", passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born December 2, 1928, in Kahlotus, WA, the son of Irwin and Flora (Miessemer) Fast. He had seven older brothers and one sister. The family moved in 1936 to Connell, WA, where Peanuts spent his school years. In 1946, the family moved to Pasco, where Peanuts spent his enior year, lettering in three sports. The football team tied Clarkston for the Mythical State Championship, the basketball team won the State Championship, and the baseball team went undefeated in league. Peanuts returned often to Connell to see his old friends and at the 1948 Christmas dance in the old Connell gym, he met the love of his life, Marilynn Biorn. They married March 31, 1950, in Connell where they made their home and raised a family of five children. Throughout the 1950s-60s, he was a perennial baseball all-star in the Legion Town Team league which included Connell, Ritzville, Othello, among others. He was known for his homerun power, once hitting the ball from the southeast corner of the Connell ballpark and sending it flying over the bus garage, an estimated 500 feet, and another monster shot that hit the old Grange Hall building. He later became an ASA Umpire and served on the local board for many years. He was a road-grader operator for Franklin County and in 1972 was transferred to Pasco, where the family established a new home. He was baptized in the LDS Church in 1977 and later was sealed in the Seattle temple to Marilynn and his two youngest children, Shane and Shauna. Peanuts and Marilynn enjoyed camping in the Cle Elum, Roslyn, and Tucannon areas with their children and grandchildren. Peanuts was a friend to all and after retirement he was part of the morning coffee group at Andy's Restaurant. He was an avid fan of Connell and Pasco sports and regularly attended games until he suffered a stroke at age 86. Peanuts was preceded in death by his wife, Marilynn; his parents; his brothers, Donald, Edward ("Buck"), George ("Bud"), Howard, Karl, Richard, and Russell; his sister, Faustina Harter; his son, Mark Fast; his daughter, Shauna Fast Reynoso; and his grandsons, Daniel Todd Nance and Robert Dalton Fast. He is survived by his children, Paula Fast Nance, Brian (Nida) Fast, Shane (Jamie) Fast, and son-in-law Roberto Reynoso; by his grandchildren, Ryan Fast, Jeremy Fast, Heather Fast, Amber Fast, Joshua (Malinda) Beach, Zachary (Jocelyn) Beach, Lucas Beach, Haley (Ani) Das, Andrew (Whitney) Nance, Nathaniel Fast, Carly (Patrick) Lanham, Lisa (Chad) Garcia, Skylar Hamm, and Lael Fast; and by his great-grandchildren, Sarah Ohlemiller; Tianna, Jeremy, Kannon and Kaliana Beach; Hayden Beach; Peyton and Paxton Nance; Keira, Logan, Maddox, and Jace Lanham; and Kelton, Callie, Decker, and Wylder Garcia. The family would like to express their gratitude to James Crow and Jeremy Fast for being Peanuts' caregivers in the last months of his life. Funeral services will be held January 4 th at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2004 N 24 th Ave, Pasco, WA. Burial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. View Cemetery in Connell, WA. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestBruceLee. com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close