ISIDORO R. MATA SR. Isidoro R. Mata Sr., born April 4th, 1924, in Rio Hondo, TX, our Father passed peacefully on December 31st, 2019 at the age of 95. He was married to his beloved wife, Juanita Mata, for 57 years until her passing in 2011. Our lovingPapa-Isidoro was a strong, hardworking man, and true cowboy. In his early years, in Texas he worked as a truck driver, and rancher. He and his family moved to Washington 61 years ago, where he worked as a foreman for U & I Sugar Beet Co located in Basin City,WA. He loved his children very much and was well respected by people who had the opportunity of knowing him. Papa will always be remembered by his many talents which include his love for playing the guitar, lassoing, riding horses and for being as smart as a whip. He also loved the outdoors, and watching western tv shows. You would always find him wearing a cowboy hat or cap, a handkerchief in his pocket and a pen on his shirt. Papa would always find treasure and value in the littlest things. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, and an incredible grandfather to his family. Our family is so blessed to have had him in our lives. He is survived by his children John Mata, Isidoro Mata Jr., Rolando Mata, Yolanda M. Herber, Patty M. Thai, Andy Mata, Rick Mata, Alex Mata and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grand-children, 2 great-great-grandchildren, brother Tino Mata, and sisters Louisa Villegas, and Angelita Mata. He is preceded in death by his Father Basillio Mata, mother Dolores Mata, and 9 siblings. With the fondest memories and the deepest Love, our beloved Angel, you will be dearly missed. Nuestra Familia, Mata gives special thanks to the Our Lady of Lourdes for taking good care of our father. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, 2804 W. Lewis St. in Pasco with burial at City View Cemetery. A potluck reception to follow, location and time will be announced after the funeral.

