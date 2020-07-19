IVA ALICE CAIN Iva Cain passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 88 at Creekstone Care Assisted Living. Iva was born in Appleton Wisconsin on January 5, 1932 to Charles and Theresa Main. She was raised in Wisconsin anbd moved to Pasco as a teenager, where she attended Pasco High School and excelled on the tennis team. Iva was married to William Dunham for 25 years and had six children who were her greatest joy. She always showed her love and concern for all of them and was always there to help when needed. She worked many years as a retail clerk in Tri-City grocery stores. Her interests included making raspberry jam, reading and watching the Seahawaks and Nascar. She later wed Gary Cain and was married for 30 years. They enjoyed fishing and traveling together in their retirement. They loved wintering in Arizona for many years. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary Cain, sister Margaret Kelsey, brothers Charles Jr. Main and Chester Main. Iva is survived by her two sisters Andi Leiby of Pasco and Nancy Ford of Illinois. Her children Pam Minielly (Darold), Steven Dunham (Nancy), Richard Dunham (Susan), Randy Dunham (Nancy), Sharon Gall (Allen) and Kathy Smith (Johnnie). Also Step-children Mike Cain, Sheryl Cyr (Mike), Greg Cain and Steve Cain. Also by her grandchildren Sean E., Micah Amanda, Caitlin, Sean, Shannon, Brian, Emily, Josh and Amber. Also 10 great grandchildren. Our family wishes to thank Creekstone Care for their help and kindness to our mother. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Life Tributes Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributecenter.com