NORMAN J. GOLDSMITH Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Norman J. Goldsmith, was born 11/08/1926 in Chicago (Blue Island) Illinois, and peacefully passed from this life into the arms of our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus on 08/15/2019. He lived in Illinois until 1952 when he moved to Arizona, then in 1981 to Kenne- wick, WA. Norm was a member of the Kennewick Church of Christ, an avid reader of Louis L'Amour, enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Maryland (BB 46) 1944-1946 later working for the Bell Telephone System in Illinois and Arizona a total of 35 years. After retiring he and Barbara shared many wonderful times, traveling, fishing, golfing, bowling and just spending time together. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 47 years, children James (Cindy) Goldsmith, Sandra (Bill) Tomei, Barbara (Gary) Zalewski and Josephine (Jim) Lightbody. Grandkids Will, Craig, Kerry, Gary Lee, David, Aaron, Ben and Lenora. Greatgrandkids Joshua, Erin, Sean, Trevor, Hunter, Cameron and Remington. Nieces Melody Studebaker and Linda Buckley. Preceded in death by his parents Norman and Paula, sister Paula and son Earl (Skip) Grosskopf. Memorial services will be held Sept. 5, 2019 11:00 am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 South Union, Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 1, 2019