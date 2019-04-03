Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK ARTHUR "ART" BLUM. View Sign

JACK ARTHUR "ART" BLUM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Jack Arthur "Art" Blum, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many passed away at the age of 76. Art was born in May 1942 in Spokane, WA to Jack Junior Blum and Lark Rosalie Myhre Blum. In grade school he and his dear sister, Linda, would perform tap dance routines. He graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane, WA in 1960. He was a member of the Washington State National Guard for 8 years. He attended Columbia Basin College and Eastern Washington College, studying radio/ television broadcasting. He then attended the Ogden Radio Operational Engineering School in California. He married Jackie Bliesner, his high school sweetheart, on July 7, 1964. They moved to the Tri-Cities in 1965 when he got a job at KONA radio. They raised two daughters, Lisa and Julie. Art worked for KONA radio for over 42 years, until his retirement in 2007. KONA was always like a family to him and even after his retirement they still got together monthly for lunch and to share what was going on in their lives. Art started as an announcer, worked in advertising sales for many years and ended as an engineer, known to many as the "computer guru." He also reported the news as "mobile news unit number four." After he retired from KONA he worked as a studio engineer at New Northwest Broadcasters for a year and then worked part-time as a broadcast engineer for Northwest Public Radio WSU, Tri-Cities, "officially" retiring in 2018. Art was a member of the Lutheran church from childhood and currently attended Lord of Life Lutheran Church where he served on many committees and was their official photographer. He also served on committees for the Eastern WA/ID Synod of the E.L.C.A., served as the President of the local board of directors for Lutheran Social Services, and on the national board of directors for the publishing house of the E.L.C.A., Augsburg Fortress. He was involved with the Miss Tri-Cities Pageant for 50 years. He was the pageant's photographer, announcer, webmaster, and helped the candidates with their music. Art was also a volunteer deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's department, photographing crime scenes and vehicle wrecks for about 30 years. Several of his photos appeared in the Tri-City Herald. Art was kind and generous and always willing to help. He was fun to be around and always had a good story to share. He had many friends and everyone who met him appreciated his enthusiasm. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Jack and Lark Blum. He is survived by his wife, Jackie, his sister, Linda Grant, his brother-in-law, Jim Bliesner, his children Lisa Swanson (Kerry) and Julie Blum, and his grand-children, Drew and Evan Swanson and Zoe Blum. A memorial service will be held April 12, 2019 at 2pm at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lord of Life Lutheran Church or Lutheran Community Services Northwest.

