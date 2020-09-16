Jack Burnette

September 19, 1941 - September 10, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Jack D. Burnette, 78 years old, of Kennewick, WA, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00pm at 5408 W. 22nd Ave, Kennewick, WA. Come join us to share your favorite memories and enjoy some food and drinks in his honor.

Jack was born in Prairie City, Oregon on September 19, 1941. He graduated from Irrigon High School, in Irrigon, Oregon and continued on to receive a degree as an Automotive Machinist. from Columbia Basin College.

Jack married his sweetheart, Betty Burnette (Dwyer) on January 5, 1960 and shared over 60 wonderful years together.

Jack worked as an Auto Machinist for Pasco Motor Supply for several years and then opened his own shop, Auto Machine and Supply in Pasco, WA, retiring in 2013. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, and enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in the Blue Mountains. He also was actively involved in assisting with local automotive education programs. He donated his time and skills to assist with a Wishing Star grant and many more charitable events in the community.

Jack is survived by his spouse, Betty Burnette, his children Terry Burnette (Tammy), Tammy Turner (Scott), and Todd Burnette (Annie), and his grandchildren, Tina Burnette, Brittney Turner, Megan Triner, and Nichole Ciarlo, his great-grandchildren Elliott Melville and Madison Ciarlo, his Brother Norman Burnette (Linda) and numerous other family and friends.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Alice Burnette, sisters Rosemarie Patterson and Lenore Richards, and his son Troy Burnette.

The family of Jack Burnette wishes to thank Tri City Chaplaincy Hospice, Christy Llara, Caregiver, and the many medical providers in the Tri-Cities involved in his care.





