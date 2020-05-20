JACK MELVIN COCHRAN 1936 - 2020 Jack M Cochran passed away on May 13, 2020 at the Hospice House in Kennewick WA. He was born in Klamath Falls, OR on January 3, 1936 to Cliff and Helen Cochran. They moved to LaGrande, OR in 1938. Jack's athletic ability in every sport throughout his Junior and Senior High School years was acknowledged by being awarded the Barrett Trophy for most outstanding Senior Athlete in 1954. His name is also on the Wall of Fame at LaGrande High School. He played minor league Baseball for the LaGrande Raiders during Sophomore through Senior years. He went on to play baseball at Yakima Community College and then transferred to Southern Oregon University to play basketball. Jack retired in 1990 from William's Company after 32 years as "Superintendent Jack". Jack married his high school sweetheart, Janet Marie Coats, on August 19, 1956 and they shared over 63 wonderful years. They have lived on the Sunwillow Golf Course in Pasco, WA for over 20 years and Jack enjoyed playing golf everyday with his friends. Jack is survived by his wife, Janet of Pasco WA, his son Jim of Kennewick, WA, daughter and son-in-law Jayne and Jeff Patterson of LaGrande, OR, two grandchildren, sister Carole Sawyer of Lake Oswego OR, and a niece and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Helen Cochran. Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.



