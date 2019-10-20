Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK D. HOSFIELD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JACK D. HOSFIELD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jack Hosfield, 94, of Bismarck North Dakota, went home peacefully on October 8, 2019. He passed away at his niece's home in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Bainville, MT to Arthur and Nellie Hosfield in September 1925. He was a long- time resident of Bismarck ND till his aging health moved him to Kennewick, WA. He was a retired lineman for Montana-Dakota Utilities and worked in Glendive MT and Bismarck ND. He was devoted to his wife Mandy of 54 years and showed his family unconditional love. Hobbies included golfing, hunting, boxing in younger years, and hanging out with the coffee gang at McDonalds to share family and daily projects with his great friends. He had a great sense of humor and many one liner's that would make you cry with laughter that will be missed. He loved to walk and would walk the Bismarck mall daily with his coffee buddies. Jack was a master of all trades and loved to tinker. He was a kid at heart and loved little children and animals. All his nieces and nephews are a testament of his nurturing love and affection for them. Jack was a very humble, kind, sweet man that never had a mean streak in his bones and was very grateful for his family who he loved deeply. He will be greatly missed but he will live on in all our hearts and memories. Jack was a member of the Elks and Masonic Lodge. Jack is proceeded in death by his wife Madelyne (Iwen) Hosfield, grandson Royal, parents Arthur and Nellie, Sisters Alice, Bernice, Beverly, and Brothers, Clark, Rex, Byron, Bernard, Father/Mother In-law John and Marie Iwen, sister in laws, June, Mary, Dorothy, Iola, and Brother in law John, and several nieces and nephews. Jack is survived by Robert and brother Ken, and numerous nieces and nephews of four generations between ND, MT, WA. Jack's family is forever grateful for all the caregivers who spent loving and compassionate care while at home, from Palliative care, Rainey, & Kristen, Hospice, Jolene, & Esther, P.T. Gigi. His doctor Dr. Balde and staff Bev, Susan, and Kathy, and Dr. Nichols. A special thanks to the girls at IHB Jessie, Jo, and Angelique who gave extra special attention to brew fresh coffee on lunch dates. A deep gratitude to Jack's very dear long-time friend Marv Giese in ND and all his ND coffee buddies that kept up on Uncle Jack and sent cards. And his forever furry friend that stayed by his side to the end Mr. Bentley (AKA Punky). At Jack's request there will be no services. Burial will be at Riverview Heights Cemetery in Kennewick. Memorial contributions can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice care at 1480 Fowler St., Richland WA 99352. To share memories of Jack and sign the online quest book, go to

JACK D. HOSFIELD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jack Hosfield, 94, of Bismarck North Dakota, went home peacefully on October 8, 2019. He passed away at his niece's home in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Bainville, MT to Arthur and Nellie Hosfield in September 1925. He was a long- time resident of Bismarck ND till his aging health moved him to Kennewick, WA. He was a retired lineman for Montana-Dakota Utilities and worked in Glendive MT and Bismarck ND. He was devoted to his wife Mandy of 54 years and showed his family unconditional love. Hobbies included golfing, hunting, boxing in younger years, and hanging out with the coffee gang at McDonalds to share family and daily projects with his great friends. He had a great sense of humor and many one liner's that would make you cry with laughter that will be missed. He loved to walk and would walk the Bismarck mall daily with his coffee buddies. Jack was a master of all trades and loved to tinker. He was a kid at heart and loved little children and animals. All his nieces and nephews are a testament of his nurturing love and affection for them. Jack was a very humble, kind, sweet man that never had a mean streak in his bones and was very grateful for his family who he loved deeply. He will be greatly missed but he will live on in all our hearts and memories. Jack was a member of the Elks and Masonic Lodge. Jack is proceeded in death by his wife Madelyne (Iwen) Hosfield, grandson Royal, parents Arthur and Nellie, Sisters Alice, Bernice, Beverly, and Brothers, Clark, Rex, Byron, Bernard, Father/Mother In-law John and Marie Iwen, sister in laws, June, Mary, Dorothy, Iola, and Brother in law John, and several nieces and nephews. Jack is survived by Robert and brother Ken, and numerous nieces and nephews of four generations between ND, MT, WA. Jack's family is forever grateful for all the caregivers who spent loving and compassionate care while at home, from Palliative care, Rainey, & Kristen, Hospice, Jolene, & Esther, P.T. Gigi. His doctor Dr. Balde and staff Bev, Susan, and Kathy, and Dr. Nichols. A special thanks to the girls at IHB Jessie, Jo, and Angelique who gave extra special attention to brew fresh coffee on lunch dates. A deep gratitude to Jack's very dear long-time friend Marv Giese in ND and all his ND coffee buddies that kept up on Uncle Jack and sent cards. And his forever furry friend that stayed by his side to the end Mr. Bentley (AKA Punky). At Jack's request there will be no services. Burial will be at Riverview Heights Cemetery in Kennewick. Memorial contributions can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice care at 1480 Fowler St., Richland WA 99352. To share memories of Jack and sign the online quest book, go to www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close