JACK HACKNEY Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory SMSgt (Ret.) Jack Raymond Hackney, of Elgin, died peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020 of heart failure at the age of 77. No service is planned at this time. Jack was born on August 25, 1942 in Pasco, WA to Albert and Rose (DeRanleau) Hackney. Jack attended Grandview High School, where he played football and graduated in 1961. Jack joined the Air Force in 1962, where he retired as a veteran of the Vietnam War. Jack spent three tours in Vietnam and was awarded multiple medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. Jack was a giving person and always willing to lend a hand and help others. In 1991, when a F5 tornado hit the Wichita, KS area, Jack helped 19 of his neighbors' repair their roofs before repairing his own. Jack spent his retirement traveling across North America on his motorcycle where he would visit campsites across the US, Canada, and Nova Scotia. He also loved to go on the annual Motorcycle Christmas Toy Run and participated in the Memorial Day motorcycle ride Run For the Wall to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. Jack never met a stranger, and passed peacefully with his first and last love, Sue Baird, nearby. Jack is survived by his daughter, Jeanne Beckman of Wichita, KS; son, Johnny Hackney of Justin, TX; step-son Thai Tran of Arlington, TX; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild from his first wife, Than; sisters Judy Oberding of Pasco, WA and Kathy Roberts of Vancouver, WA and brother Gary Hackney of Burbank, WA as well as his former brother-in-law, Rick Roberts of Richland, WA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
.