JACK DONALD KEYS December 16, 1941 April 23, 2020 Shaw & Sons Funeral Home Jack graduated Columbia High School in Richland, WA then joined the military (1st battle group, 15th infantry). He went to work at the Richland Fire Department, then later in life went to Central Washington University and achieved a degree in safety. He went on to use that degree as a Safety Inspector for several school districts across the state. He finally retired and continued his passions of hunting and fishing; still teaching his grandchildren those life skills he had so much passion for. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Keys. He is survived by his daughter, Roberta (Don) Clayton; grand children, Bryna K (Jeff) McFadden, Donald (Erica Joy) Clayton, and Cody Clayton; great-grand children, Zach Snow, Avery and Solomon Clayton, and Kinley McFadden; sister, Dorothy Keys Harding; and nieces, Sabrina Earp, Lee Ann Harding Hill, Debra Harding O'Neil, Lisa Keys Timora, Valerie Earp, and Christina Keys Fegurgur. Per the family's request, there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com

