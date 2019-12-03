JACK L VANDERBURG Jack L Vanderburg age 57 passed away at the life care center in Richland Washington on November 12, 2019. He was born September 5, 1962 in Richland Washington at Kadlec hospital. Jack is survived by his parents Wayne and Donna Vanderburg and his brother Robert Vanderburg. He is also survived by loving Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents Lewis and Lenore Trousdale and Charles and Evelyn Vanderburg. Also preceded in death are Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Jack graduated from Richland High School in 1980, Columbia Basin College in 1982 and received a BA degree from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. in 1984. Jack played baseball and basketball in high school and basketball at CBC in Pasco, WA and Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. He was chosen MVP in basketball his senior year at Richland High School. He received basketball scholarships for CBC and Central Connecticut State University. After completing his Apprenticeship, he proudly became a Pipefitter with the Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 598 in Pasco, WA. Jack was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and for seven years and he fought a very brave and courageous battle. Jack lived most of his life In Richland, WA. He also lived in New Britain, CT, Boise, ID and Portland OR. Jack was an avid sports enthusiast and he loved fishing. Jack loved his family and friends so much. We are so blessed to have had him as a son and brother. We want to thank the staff at Kadlec Hospital and the staff at Life Care Center for the special care Jack received prior to his death. The many places he had treatment were UW and SCCA in Seattle, WA. He was also treated at Tri-City Cancer Center and Northwest Cancer Center. We thank them all for the kindness he was shown. We appreciate the SCCA House staff and accommodations provided during his treatment time in Seattle. We also want to thank everyone for the many ondolences we have receivedas we mourn our loved one. We will have a celebration of life later.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 3, 2019