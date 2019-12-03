Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK L. VANDERBURG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACK L VANDERBURG Jack L Vanderburg age 57 passed away at the life care center in Richland Washington on November 12, 2019. He was born September 5, 1962 in Richland Washington at Kadlec hospital. Jack is survived by his parents Wayne and Donna Vanderburg and his brother Robert Vanderburg. He is also survived by loving Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents Lewis and Lenore Trousdale and Charles and Evelyn Vanderburg. Also preceded in death are Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Jack graduated from Richland High School in 1980, Columbia Basin College in 1982 and received a BA degree from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. in 1984. Jack played baseball and basketball in high school and basketball at CBC in Pasco, WA and Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. He was chosen MVP in basketball his senior year at Richland High School. He received basketball scholarships for CBC and Central Connecticut State University. After completing his Apprenticeship, he proudly became a Pipefitter with the Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 598 in Pasco, WA. Jack was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and for seven years and he fought a very brave and courageous battle. Jack lived most of his life In Richland, WA. He also lived in New Britain, CT, Boise, ID and Portland OR. Jack was an avid sports enthusiast and he loved fishing. Jack loved his family and friends so much. We are so blessed to have had him as a son and brother. We want to thank the staff at Kadlec Hospital and the staff at Life Care Center for the special care Jack received prior to his death. The many places he had treatment were UW and SCCA in Seattle, WA. He was also treated at Tri-City Cancer Center and Northwest Cancer Center. We thank them all for the kindness he was shown. We appreciate the SCCA House staff and accommodations provided during his treatment time in Seattle. We also want to thank everyone for the many ondolences we have receivedas we mourn our loved one. We will have a celebration of life later.

JACK L VANDERBURG Jack L Vanderburg age 57 passed away at the life care center in Richland Washington on November 12, 2019. He was born September 5, 1962 in Richland Washington at Kadlec hospital. Jack is survived by his parents Wayne and Donna Vanderburg and his brother Robert Vanderburg. He is also survived by loving Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents Lewis and Lenore Trousdale and Charles and Evelyn Vanderburg. Also preceded in death are Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Jack graduated from Richland High School in 1980, Columbia Basin College in 1982 and received a BA degree from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. in 1984. Jack played baseball and basketball in high school and basketball at CBC in Pasco, WA and Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. He was chosen MVP in basketball his senior year at Richland High School. He received basketball scholarships for CBC and Central Connecticut State University. After completing his Apprenticeship, he proudly became a Pipefitter with the Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 598 in Pasco, WA. Jack was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and for seven years and he fought a very brave and courageous battle. Jack lived most of his life In Richland, WA. He also lived in New Britain, CT, Boise, ID and Portland OR. Jack was an avid sports enthusiast and he loved fishing. Jack loved his family and friends so much. We are so blessed to have had him as a son and brother. We want to thank the staff at Kadlec Hospital and the staff at Life Care Center for the special care Jack received prior to his death. The many places he had treatment were UW and SCCA in Seattle, WA. He was also treated at Tri-City Cancer Center and Northwest Cancer Center. We thank them all for the kindness he was shown. We appreciate the SCCA House staff and accommodations provided during his treatment time in Seattle. We also want to thank everyone for the many ondolences we have receivedas we mourn our loved one. We will have a celebration of life later. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close