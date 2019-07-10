Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Milliorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACK MILLIORN Einan's at Sunset Jack Milliorn, 87, passed away July 2, 2019. He was born August of 1931 in Pendleton, OR to Tom Milliorn and Ethel Speilman. He graduated from Pendleton High School and then joined the Navy where he served 2 years as a radioman. After leaving the Navy he joined the Pendleton Fire Department and served until 1961. Jack then moved to Richland, WA where he worked for GE. He then went on to work for Battelle until he retired as manager of Craft Services in 1993. Jack met the love of his life, Dolores Tesinsky when they were both working for GE. They were married in May of 1963. Jack and Dolores spent many fun filled weekends and vacations waterskiing, RVing in the Blue Mountains, golfing, and growing bountiful gardens. Jack also loved to write wonderful stories of all their adventures. One of his many passions was being a ham radio operator, as well as playing the organ/electric piano and singing along. Another passion of his was having several good books to read wherever he went. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Dolores, sisters Donna (Paul) Nielson, Darla (Keith) Swenson, Daphna Belden, Molly Johnson, and Glenda Battershell (David), sister-in-law Shirley (Duane) Menghini and numerous nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 12 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Salvation Army, 1219 Thayer Dr. Richland 99354 or Benton Franklin Humane Society, 1736 East 7th Ave. Kennewick 99337 or a . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

