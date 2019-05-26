Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACOB DONALD BOLLINGER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JACOB DONALD BOLLINGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jake Bollinger, 85, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Mobridge, South Dakota on November 4, 1933 to Jacob and Catherine Bollinger. He enjoyed sharing memories of life on the farm in Herreid, including the years before they had automated farm equipment or even electricity. After Jake graduated from Herreid HS, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He served honorably as an Air Policeman from 1953-1957. He used the GI Bill to attend college at South Dakota State University in Brookings. He received his degree in Civil Engineering, and accepted a job with the Washington State Department of Transportation. He worked in the Pasco office until 1979, when he was promoted to Project Engineer and transferred to the Wenatchee office. In 1969, he married Dorothy (Dot) Davis Wright and became a father to Jon, Wayne, and Ronica Wright. The next year, the family welcomed a daughter, Jennifer. Jake retired from the DOT in 1992, and then he worked as a contractor on many road and bridge projects, both locally and in Montana, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona. He also worked for FEMA after natural disasters in Florida and California. He retired from his contracting jobs in 2014. Jake and Dot lived in Wenatchee for 40 years, moving back to Tri-Cities in the last few months to be close to family. They were long-time members of Sage Hills Church, and through that ministry they recommitted their lives to Jesus Christ in 1985. Jake enjoyed bowling in many leagues through the years in both Pasco and Wenatchee. He and Dot made wonderful and long-term friends through his work, their bowling, church groups and card circles. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Catherine Bollinger, his brother Kermit Bollinger, his sister Delila Braun; and his grandson Colby Wright. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dot; his sister Carlotta of Bakersfield, CA; his son Jon (Sherry) Wright of Puyallup; his son Wayne (Tracy) Wright of Spokane; his daughter Ronica (John) Dawson of Kennewick; his daughter Jennifer (Ben) Samuels of Atlanta; and his grandchildren Tyler (Jessica) Wright, AJ Wright, Randy Wright, Todd (Shay) Seaman, Joe Wright, Skye (Alyssa) Tolar, Hannah Samuels, Philip Samuels, Steven Samuels and Abigail Samuels; and 6 great grandchildren. Jake was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was warm, kind and welcoming to all. Everyone enjoyed spending time with him and having a good laugh together. He was an excellent father to 4 rowdy kids, and we all appreciated his steady hand of guidance and love in our lives. Most importantly, Dad loved Jesus, who was his Lord and Savior. Jake, you will be so missed by your family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the Davis Family Reunion at Millersylvania State Park on May 25.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close