JACOB DONALD BOLLINGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Jake Bollinger, 85, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick, WA. He was born in Mobridge, South Dakota on November 4, 1933 to Jacob and Catherine Bollinger. He enjoyed sharing memories of life on the farm in Herreid, including the years before they had automated farm equipment or even electricity. After Jake graduated from Herreid HS, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He served honorably as an Air Policeman from 1953-1957. He used the GI Bill to attend college at South Dakota State University in Brookings. He received his degree in Civil Engineering, and accepted a job with the Washington State Department of Transportation. He worked in the Pasco office until 1979, when he was promoted to Project Engineer and transferred to the Wenatchee office. In 1969, he married Dorothy (Dot) Davis Wright and became a father to Jon, Wayne, and Ronica Wright. The next year, the family welcomed a daughter, Jennifer. Jake retired from the DOT in 1992, and then he worked as a contractor on many road and bridge projects, both locally and in Montana, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona. He also worked for FEMA after natural disasters in Florida and California. He retired from his contracting jobs in 2014. Jake and Dot lived in Wenatchee for 40 years, moving back to Tri-Cities in the last few months to be close to family. They were long-time members of Sage Hills Church, and through that ministry they recommitted their lives to Jesus Christ in 1985. Jake enjoyed bowling in many leagues through the years in both Pasco and Wenatchee. He and Dot made wonderful and long-term friends through his work, their bowling, church groups and card circles. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Catherine Bollinger, his brother Kermit Bollinger, his sister Delila Braun; and his grandson Colby Wright. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dot; his sister Carlotta of Bakersfield, CA; his son Jon (Sherry) Wright of Puyallup; his son Wayne (Tracy) Wright of Spokane; his daughter Ronica (John) Dawson of Kennewick; his daughter Jennifer (Ben) Samuels of Atlanta; and his grandchildren Tyler (Jessica) Wright, AJ Wright, Randy Wright, Todd (Shay) Seaman, Joe Wright, Skye (Alyssa) Tolar, Hannah Samuels, Philip Samuels, Steven Samuels and Abigail Samuels; and 6 great grandchildren. Jake was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was warm, kind and welcoming to all. Everyone enjoyed spending time with him and having a good laugh together. He was an excellent father to 4 rowdy kids, and we all appreciated his steady hand of guidance and love in our lives. Most importantly, Dad loved Jesus, who was his Lord and Savior. Jake, you will be so missed by your family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the Davis Family Reunion at Millersylvania State Park on May 25.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019