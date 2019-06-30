JAIME PRUNEDA Hillcrest Memorial Center On Tuesday June 25, 2019 Jaime Pruneda went to be with our lord. He passed away in Denver, Colorado after a sudden illness. Jaime was born on July 13, 1978 to Cristela González and Eusebio Pruneda in Richland, Washington. He was raised in Othello, Washington and graduated high school in 1996. Jaime attended Spokane Falls Community College briefly before pursuing an education in culinary arts in Portland, Oregon at the Western Culinary Institute-French Culinary Cordon Blue Program. He graduated Cum Laude from the program in 2009. He was employed by Snooze Bistro in Denver, Colorado. Jaime is survived by his parents and brothers Ismael, Leobardo (Amie) of Othello, and Fernando from Kennewick, Washington, Sisters; Genesis & Janessa of Othello and his companion Irasema Moreno & her daughter Jasimine Lopez of Denver, Colorado. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; Antonio and Juanita González & Viviano and Elisa Pruneda. One uncle Reynaldo González. Viewing will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Center 9353 West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick, WA 99336 on Monday July 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. The Rosary will begin at 6:00 PM. The Christian Holy Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Josephs Catholic Church, 520 South Garfield St. Kennewick, WA 99336. For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019