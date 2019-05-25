Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES A. MOODY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES A. MOODY

James A. Moody, 78, of Kennewick, Wa passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Pasadena, CA to Lyle and Georgia Moody he lived most of his life in California and Oregon before moving to Washington to be closer to family. Jam-es's father Lyle Moody, had the honor of swearing James, his own son into the Air Force which he was honorably discharged from in 1969. James made a career as a Union Sheet Metal Worker before enjoying a retirement of remodeling homes and spoiling his children and grandchildren with all of his free time. He took pride in classic cars and surprising his loved ones with gifts and useful items he found at Estate Sales, Antique Stores and Thrift shops. These items were always specific to the person and related to a small detail he remembered about the person and what they enjoy. The pride of his car collection was his 1955 Chevy Bel-Air which out shone his Corvettes and Camaro. James was very loving and so proud of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Renee Zielinski and her husband Jerry, son Chris and his wife Debbie, son Ray and his wife Tasha and son Jeff and his wife Stephanie. He is also survived by his sisters Lois and Lynn, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his best friend Richard of 60 years. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services for James will be on Tuesday, May 28th from 10:30 to 11:30pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick, WA 99338. The service will be led by Pastor Chris Sharon of The Living Room Community Church in Kennewick, WA. James will be laid to rest at the Mueller's Desert Lawn Memorial Park & Crematorium in Kennewick, WA.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 25, 2019

