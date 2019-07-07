Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES A. NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES A. NELSON James A. Nelson, 72, of Pasco passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. Jim was born in Puyallup, WA September 12, 1946 to Nels and Leone Nelson. They soon moved to the Tri-Cities where Jim lived the rest of his life. He graduated from Pasco High and went on to be the decades long owner operator of Nelson Well Drilling Inc. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving children Scot, Vyla and Shana Nelson and his grandchildren Clint, Baile and Zach. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Steiner, and her sons Ben and Dan. Majyk Stella was his companion in his final years. Jim never knew a stranger and touched many lives. Bring your memories of Jim and help us celebrate his life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10am to 12:30pm at the west end of Chiawana Park (2020 Rd 88, Pasco).

