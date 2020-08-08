JAMES A. BOLES JR. James "Jimbo" Boles, Jr., 55, was called home by the Creator, Monday, August 3, 2020. Born March 10, 1965, James was preceded in death by his father, James A Boles, Sr. He is survived by his life partner, Vicki Smilie; his dear mother, Marie Boles; his three children, Brittany (Christopher) and daughter Cadence, Aaron and Rachel Boles; and sisters Teresa Boles, (son Roy Bean) and Charlotte (Kelly) Williams and daughter Sarah and baby. Last, his beloved grandfathers, Al and Bernie Cliff. Known by all as Jimbo, he was a colorful, loving man, a beloved Blue Mountain Sundance elder, and a respected member of The Tribe Nomad MC of Las Vegas, NV. Jimbo possessed the qualities of pure love, honesty, a flair for dramatic humor, intelligence, intentional thought, sensitivity, bravery, and generosity. He loved his families, riding his Harley, animals and nature, especially Montana. He had a sweet spirit, a spark for life and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to his beloved Blue Mountain Sundance Society, 904 Angelina Blvd, Benton City, WA 99320. Jimbo's life will be celebrated at Two Rivers Park in Finley this Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 am. Please bring a mask and chair; social distancing will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store