James Brush

JAMES LLOYD BRUSH James Lloyd Brush, 88, of West Richland, passed away at his home on July 23, 2020, surrounded by family. Jim was born in Fargo, ND, on December 31, 1931. After graduating from high school, he served in the Army for two years. He was married to Lois Larson from 1953 to 1956 and had two sons, Kerry and Gary. On July 6, 1958, he married Colleen French in Lamberton, MN. They recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. They had three children, Steven, Lori, and Daniel. Before living in the Tri-Cities, Jim and Colleen resided in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Colorado before settling in Kellogg, Idaho, where they raised their family. Before his retirement in 1994, Jim most recently worked in health physics at Hanford. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He could be found at Spudnuts every Tuesday and Friday catching up with friends. Jim enjoyed attending his grandchildren's many events. He was looking forward to doing the same with his great-grandchildren. His family and friends will greatly miss him. Jim is survived by his wife Colleen, sons Kerry (Seattle), Gary (Milwaukee), Steve and Heidi (Kennewick), Dan (West Richland), daughter Lori Morden (West Richland), grandchildren Jordan, Jared, Brandon, Hailey, Casey, Tristan, Mariah, and Matthew, as well as five great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held.



