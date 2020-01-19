Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES D. (JIM) SOUSLEY. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES D. SOUSLEY (JIM) James D. Sousley (Jim) a longtime resident of Kennewick passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born to Thurman and Mary Sousley on October 25, 1927 in Arlee, Montana. He was a proud member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes. On June 02, 1926 he married his high school sweetheart Vera Pettit. They would have celebrated their 75th anniversary this coming June. In 1948 Jim joined the International Brotherhood of Bridge Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers giving him an opportunity to work throughout the Northwest on hydroelectric projects along the Columbia river and overseas. He was a loyal member for 71 years. He enjoyed making music, dancing, golf, fishing, his family and most of all spending time with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Vera, daughter Carol Erickson , son-in-law Gary Erickson of Kennewick, son Don Sousley and his wife Ruth of Texas, six grandchildren, 13 great grand-children and six great great grandchildren. In 2014 he was preceded in death by daughter Sharon Sopp Sousley. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Care and the loving care given him by the staff at Fieldstone Assisted Living in Kennewick. Graveside services will be held in Montana at a later date.

