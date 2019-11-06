JAMES JIM DALE BENNETT November 8, 1942 - October 19, 2019 Jim, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He passed away on October 19, 2019, in Vancouver, WA, where he lived for the past 44 years. He was 76 years of age. He was born in Portland, OR, on November 8, 1942, to Charles and Norva (Jenkins) Bennett, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Pasco, where he graduated from high school. He went on to make a career for himself on the railroad, and became a fireman with the SP&S, then was promoted to an engineer for the BNSF. In 2009, he retired from BNSF after 45 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, riding his Harley, vacations in Mexico, and family reunion camping trips. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Vancouver; sons, Scott, Brian and Rob; daughter, Trisha; brother, Ed Bennett; and sister, Pat Phillips; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Home Health Hospice, Salmon Creek, WA. A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian. com/obits

