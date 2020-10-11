James Farmer

June 17, 1947 - October 4, 2020

Richland, Washington - James Lee Farmer passed away at home the morning of October 4, 2020. Jim was born June 17, 1947 in Kilgore, TX to James Lee Farmer and Betty Roberts. He is survived by his wife Kathy Farmer, son Michael Farmer, daughter-in-law Mandi Farmer, and grandchildren Jameson and Samantha. Also surviving Jim are his four siblings in Texas: Mike Farmer, Jon Farmer, Tom Farmer, and Jan Abel.

Jim grew up in East Texas about 2 hours from Dallas in a handful of small towns. His family settled in Gladewater where he attended high school and graduated in 1965. After high school Jim attended Kilgore College and North Texas State, now the University of North Texas. After enlisting in the Air Force in 1968, Jim and Kathy were married in 1969. Jim and Kathy moved around the country and the world while Jim played primarily saxophone in the Air Force band. After stints in Louisiana, the Philippines, Virginia, and the Philippines again, the family ended up in Omaha where Jim switched careers and joined OSI, the Office of Special Investigations.

In 1989, after 20 years in the Air Force, Jim retired and accepted a job with Battelle at PNNL bringing he and his family to Washington State. Jim worked another 20-year career in national security endeavors before retiring for a second and final time from Battelle in 2010.

Jim enjoyed playing golf wherever he was, and was a member of Meadow Springs in Richland for over 25 years. In addition to golf, Jim was an avid football fan, especially of the Dallas Cowboys.

With COVID-19 restrictions on funerals and gatherings there will be a memorial service/celebration of life for Jim on a yet to be determined date in the future. Jim will be cremated after a small family service Monday October 12th, and laid to rest on Oahu, Hawaii at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, or as it is more commonly known, the Punchbowl.





