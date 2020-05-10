JAMES (JIM) G. COX Jim Cox, formerly of Richland, passed away May 3, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. Jim was born in Richland, Washington to Mildred E. and W. Marvin Cox on February 8, 1944. After graduating Richland High School, he worked at local grocery stores and then a few years in Thailand and Viet Nam. Upon returning stateside, he settled in Everett, Washington working in the grocery store business. He retired from Thriftway Grocery in Everett as Dairy Manager. Jim was an avid University of Washington Huskies fan and also a strong Seahawks fan. He held season tickets for many years to Huskie games and enjoyed many tailgate celebrations. He often worked security for Seahawk home games. Jim had a special love for bull dogs having owned 2. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred and Marvin Cox; his uncle, James Lorenzen; and his nephew Jimmy Lorenzen. He is survived by his brother William M. Cox Jr (Jena) (Texas); sister Jackie F. Lorenzen (Richland) her daughter Debbie Coxey (Jeff) (Kent) and their children Ashley, Tyler, Makenna, and son Ron Lorenzen (Tracie) (Richland), and their children April Valdez (Tony) (Richland) and their children Taylor and Emma; Karli Wilkes (Matt) (Richland) and their children Bayli, Wyatt and Pasyli; and their son Kye Lorenzen; Sister Judie Winters (Richland) and her children, Darcee (Erik) (Maple Valley) and their children Madison McMackin, Kinzi, Mihret and Mela Sanders; daughter Kristin Schuster (Steve) (Richland) and their children Peyton and Tanner. Besides family members, Jim also had an extremely helpful best friend in Everett Char. Since Jim was not in the best of health the last several years, Char was there for him. Thank you Char. There are no services planned. Jim will be missed by family and friends. Rest in Peace Jim.



