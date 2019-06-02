Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES GEORGE (JIM) PATTON III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES GEORGE PATTON, III (JIM) Born 06/08/1967, Santa Monica, Cali. Died 05/16/2019, Kennewick Hospital. Divorced twice, had 2 sons, Jacob Daniel and Matthew. 2 daughters, Elaine Patton and Tammy Gal. Loved Utah and making jewelry, taught by close friend Kearn Huston. Mov-ed to Pasco last year to help mom, Elaine Patton but diagnosed stages 4 lung cancer, February by Dr. Bill Ruzicka. Attended Calvary Chapel born again thanks to close friend Jeff and Bonnie Brown. Loved his 2 brothers, David Richard Patton and Daniel Joseph Patton. Preceded in death by daughter Elaine Patton and dad James George Patton Jr. loved Bible reading, carpentry auto mechanics and making friends laugh. He'll be missed by lots of friends, Candy Rodriguez, Marina Rodriguez, Tyrone, Ty, Sarah Huntley, and children, Joshua and Ember, cousin Lana Jackson and his cat Rambo. Instead of flowers donations can be sent to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Nobel Animal Sanctuary (

JAMES GEORGE PATTON, III (JIM) Born 06/08/1967, Santa Monica, Cali. Died 05/16/2019, Kennewick Hospital. Divorced twice, had 2 sons, Jacob Daniel and Matthew. 2 daughters, Elaine Patton and Tammy Gal. Loved Utah and making jewelry, taught by close friend Kearn Huston. Mov-ed to Pasco last year to help mom, Elaine Patton but diagnosed stages 4 lung cancer, February by Dr. Bill Ruzicka. Attended Calvary Chapel born again thanks to close friend Jeff and Bonnie Brown. Loved his 2 brothers, David Richard Patton and Daniel Joseph Patton. Preceded in death by daughter Elaine Patton and dad James George Patton Jr. loved Bible reading, carpentry auto mechanics and making friends laugh. He'll be missed by lots of friends, Candy Rodriguez, Marina Rodriguez, Tyrone, Ty, Sarah Huntley, and children, Joshua and Ember, cousin Lana Jackson and his cat Rambo. Instead of flowers donations can be sent to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Nobel Animal Sanctuary ( yakimatrinews.com ). A celebration of his life will be held at 7p.m at Olive Garden Restaurant in Kennewick. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close