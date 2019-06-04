JAMES GEORGE PATTON, III (JIM) Born 06/08/1967, Santa Monica, Cali. Died 05/16/2019, Kennewick Hospital. Divorced twice, had 2 sons, Jacob Daniel and Matthew. 2 daughters, Elaine Patton and Tammy Gal. Loved Utah and making jewelry, taught by close friend Kearn Huston. Mov-ed to Pasco last year to help mom, Elaine Patton but diagnosed stages 4 lung cancer, February by Dr. Bill Ruzicka. Attended Calvary Chapel born again thanks to close friend Jeff and Bonnie Brown. Loved his 2 brothers, David Richard Patton and Daniel Joseph Patton. Preceded in death by daughter Elaine Patton and dad James George Patton Jr. loved Bible reading, carpentry auto mechanics and making friends laugh. He'll be missed by lots of friends, Candy Rodriguez, Marina Rodriguez, Tyrone, Ty, Sarah Huntley, and children, Joshua and Ember, cousin Lana Jackson and his cat Rambo. Instead of flowers donations can be sent to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Nobel Animal Sanctuary (yakimatrinews.com). A celebration of his life will be held on June 8th, 2019 at 7p.m at Olive Garden Restaurant in Kennewick.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 4, 2019