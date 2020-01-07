JAMES HARRISON HAWKINS James (Jim) Hawkins died from natural causes on December 19, 2019, in Littleton, CO. He was 91. Jim was born in Omak, WA, on July 8,1928, to Harrison and Suzanne Hawkins. After a stint in the Navy, he studied pharmacy at Washington State University. Jim was Chief Pharmacist at Kadlec Hospital when it was an army barracks and in the original four story version. He contributed to Kadlec's original planning. He was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Mary Alice Elrod on October 28, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Shinogle of Littleton, CO; his son, Chris Heidrich of Denver, CO; and four grand-daughters. A memorial service for both Jim and Mary Alice will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave, Richland, WA.

